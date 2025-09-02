News
City of Bartlesville
Bartlesville City Council to Meet Tuesday
Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville City Council will meet Tuesday night because of the Labor Day holiday.
According to an agenda, the council is expected to take action on a bid to complete renovations at City Hall, including window replacement for better insulation of the five-story building.
The council is also expected to accept the city’s audit for the 2022-2023 fiscal year and allocate funding to the city’s Unsheltered Homeless Task Force.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.
