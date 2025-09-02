Posted: Sep 02, 2025 1:40 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2025 1:40 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, board members heard from department heads from the Emergency Management department, E-911 and OSU Extension Office regarding the possible approval of their budgets for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said there were a few slight changes to his budget this year, but chairman of the board Charlie Cartwright wanted him, along with other department heads to re-examine their budgets so they wouldn't have to dip into the contingency fund.

Here is what Talburt said in response to Cartwright asking Roberts and the other department heads to finding ways to trim their budgets.

After discussion, the Board decided to table the possible passage of that budget for one week. The commissioners did the same for the OSU Extension Office. Kay Kelley with E-911 got her budget passed.