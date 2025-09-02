Posted: Sep 02, 2025 3:04 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2025 3:04 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore brought her proposed tourism budget to the board for possible approval.

Moore was asking for a smaller budget this year, which she got approved. She also spoke about a program the county is using to pinpoint where people are coming from.

Moore added that Bartlesville Radio has helped in getting people to Osage County.

Moore went on to talk about something new they are doing with funds this year.

Moore hopes to spend $30,000 of her tourism budget each month.