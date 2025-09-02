Posted: Sep 02, 2025 8:05 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2025 8:06 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council approved allocating up to $50,000 for a system to assist helping organizations in the community and homeless citizens to connect with resources— but not without opposition or concern from two political parties.

The allocation would allow the city to establish an account with Charity Tracker, a cloud-based software company that connects case management and human service organizations in the community to help unsheltered citizens to resources without duplicating services.

The city's account would allow Bartlesville nonprofits to join Charity Tracker, if they wish to, in a hope of better streamlining of data and services. it would also establish a website so that the public can see the services offered to those in need.

However, Washington County Republican Party Vice President Sarah Burnett addressed the council with opposition to government funding a system for nonprofits

Washington County Democratic Party Chair Angela Utley says she is concerned over whether or not homeless citizens can opt out of their information being used in the software and if the nonprofits actually want to use the system. She requested the council to delay a decision on the allocation

Ward 4 Council member Aaron Kirkpatrick, who chairs the city's Unsheltered Homeless Task Force, says there has been misinformation shared about the city's role in establishing the Charity Tracker account. He says the city would just establish the account that would allow for multiple nonprofits to join and share resources , but only if they want to.

The original allocation request was $75,000, but during council discussion, the allocation request was reduced to $50,000. It passed unanimously.

The contract with Charity Tracker will come forward at a future meeting so that the council can read the terms to alleviate concerns. Kirkpatrick says the initial allocation basically serves as a placesetter for nonprofits to show the city's commitment