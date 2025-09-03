Posted: Sep 03, 2025 9:22 AMUpdated: Sep 03, 2025 9:22 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation is contributing $3,000 to Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center to provide counseling services.

Suzanne Duhon, Arvest Wealth Management client advisor, presented the check to Ben Ames, executive director of Samaritan.

“It is our pleasure to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Duhon said. “The counseling services provided with compassion at Samaritan are vital for those in our community seeking assistance.”

Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center exists to provide professional counseling and mental health services that foster hope, healing, and growth for individuals, couples, and families. Founded in 1974, Samaritan helps individuals heal as the demand for mental health services continues to grow in the community.

“We are grateful to the Arvest Foundation for their generous support,” Ames said. “This gift helps ensure that individuals and families in our community can access affordable counseling services, bringing hope and healing at a time when mental health care is more important than ever.”