Posted: Sep 03, 2025 9:29 AMUpdated: Sep 03, 2025 11:41 AM

Tom Davis

OKM Music’s Oktoberfest is an annual family-friendly celebration is set for Saturday, October 4, from 4pm - 9pm , Dewey Ave. Between 4th & 5th St. in Downtown Bartlesville

OKM Music's Oktoberfest blends traditional German Oktoberfest festivities with a diverse lineup of musical performances. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mary Lynn Mihm with OKM said, "The event offers patrons and guests an authentic Bavarian experience, complete with traditional German cuisine like bratwurst and pretzels, as well as a variety of locally brewed beer." She added, "Local market and artisan vendors with their products contribute to the festive atmosphere, while activities such as the beer stein competition, Hammerschlagen, axe throwing, root beer pong, and more, enhance the event’s entertainment value."



Kids can join in on the fun too! Mary Lynn said there will be children storytelling sessions and puppet shows, as well as crafts such as Lebkuchen cookie icing, pretzel necklace painting, and pumpkin painting.

Other OKM Music’s Oktoberfest activities include axe-throwing, root beer pong, sausage toss, a root beer garden, and kids receiving Schultüte bags! Each Schultüte bag is filled with stickers, pencils, erasers, candy, and more small toys, adding to the festive spirit.

Music: Mach Schnell, Grady Nichols, and King Cabbage Brass Band

Entertainment: GAST Dancers

Food: Price’s Meat Market, Prairie Dome Cafe, Sugar Plum Shoppe, Candy Shop, Sugar Plum Café, Wild Wandering Whisk and Nothing Bundt Cakes

Beer: Scissortail Brewing Company, Fat Toad Brewing Company, Palace Rooms Mobile Bar and more

Vendors: Shopping local vendors

Kinder Events: Puppet Shows, Story Times, Pumpkin Painting, Cooking Decorating, Craft making, Schultüte Bags and more

The tickets are $10 for adults. Mary Lynn announced that there are specially priced Family Tickets and Over 21 Tickets , too.