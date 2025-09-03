Posted: Sep 03, 2025 9:38 AMUpdated: Sep 03, 2025 9:38 AM

Nathan Thompson

Tri County Tech has officially launched the 2025–2026 school year with record-breaking enrollment, new program expansions, and innovative solutions to meet Oklahoma’s growing workforce needs.

This fall, 698 full-time students are enrolled at Tri County Tech- a 23% increase over the past two years. The momentum is also reflected in classroom utilization, with 94% of classromms filled, compared to 90% last year and 88% the year before.

“We are thrilled to see our campus alive with energy and opportunity,” said Dr. Tammie Strobel, Superintendent/CEO of Tri County Tech. “When I see our parking lots full, Osage Market buzzing, and classrooms filled, I know the young men and women walking our halls are receiving training that has the potential to change the trajectory of their lives. This is why our work matters.”

Program Growth and Successes

Practical Nursing: 36 potential graduates this December, up from 22 in previous years.

Firefighter/EMT: First-year program launched at 88% capacity- an unprecedented success for a new offering.

Nursing Assistant: Doubled capacity with the addition of a second teacher to meet student demand.

Aviation Maintenance & Drones: Expanded curriculum to unlock new career opportunities in Oklahoma’s second-largest industry.

Adult Career Development: 70 current enrollments in short-term workforce training (CNA, CMA, Phlebotomy, Child Development Associate), with a goal of reaching 350 by year-end.

Tri County Tech also reported a record 28% sending school service rate, placing the school among the top CareerTech Centers in Oklahoma. This year, student access expanded to include more Dewey and Copan students than ever before, and a second bus was added for Bartlesville students — demonstrating Tri County Tech’s commitment to breaking down barriers and creating innovative solutions to transportation challenges. Tri County Tech continues to practice careful budgeting and actively seeks supplemental funding sources.This year, 68% of the budget was dedicated directly to classroom support.

Recent and Upcoming Projects

Completion of the Health Occupations Wing remodel

Ongoing broadband infrastructure training

Groundbreaking for a new Emergency Management Center later this fall

Submission of a Distance Education application for a hybrid, flexible Practical Nursing program

“I am grateful for the support of our entire community,” Strobel added. “Together, we are making a difference and providing opportunity for every student who walks through our doors.”

For more information about Tri County Tech, visit here.