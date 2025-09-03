News
Posted: Sep 03, 2025 10:11 AMUpdated: Sep 03, 2025 10:12 AM
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for New Patriot Hyundai Location
Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the new Patriot Hyundai location, currently under construction.
The Hyundai dealership will relocate to the new location on the southeast corner of Southport Drive and Washington Boulevard. Tatton Manning, principal dealer for Patriot Hyundai, says they have outgrown their current facility, which is shared with the GMC dealership at Washington Boulevard and Stonewall Drive.
Manning says the new Hyundai dealership location is expected to open in August 2026. Until then, Hyundai customers can still visit the location shared the Patriot GMC.
