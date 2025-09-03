Posted: Sep 03, 2025 10:11 AMUpdated: Sep 03, 2025 10:12 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the new Patriot Hyundai location, currently under construction.

The Hyundai dealership will relocate to the new location on the southeast corner of Southport Drive and Washington Boulevard. Tatton Manning, principal dealer for Patriot Hyundai, says they have outgrown their current facility , which is shared with the GMC dealership at Washington Boulevard and Stonewall Drive.