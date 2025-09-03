News
Bartlesville
Posted: Sep 03, 2025 10:14 AMUpdated: Sep 03, 2025 10:14 AM
Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home to Salute First Responders Wed, September 10
Tom Davis
Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home will hold is annual salute to the first responders in our area on Wednesday, September 10 from 11am to 1pm at 1pm at 710 South Dewey in Bartlesville.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tim Howell with Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home invited all fire, police, EMS, dispactch, deputies, game wardens, animal control and medical examiners personnel for a free lunch at the funeral home that day which wil be catered by Dink's BBQ.
Those guests are invited to sign up for drawings for a set of Leatherman Raptor Rescue shears valued at $100 or one of 10 smaller prizes.
« Back to News