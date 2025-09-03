Posted: Sep 03, 2025 12:39 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2025 12:39 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly striking a minor victim.

28-year-old Dylan Armstrong was charged on Tuesday with child abuse by injury.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Armstrong allegedly struck the victim on the bottom. Photographs allegedly showed bruising and two perpendicular lines on the victim’s bottom, consistent with being struck by a belt.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the victim allegedly stated to authorities that Armstrong has previous history of striking the victim with a belt. The alleged victim in the matter is four years old.

Armstrong was convicted of threatening to perform an act of violence, a felony, in 2022.

Armstrong will appear in court again on Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $50,000.