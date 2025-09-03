Posted: Sep 03, 2025 1:55 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2025 1:55 PM

Ty Loftis

A Texas pastor who is facing five felony charges of lewd or indecent acts to a child will be seen in Osage County Court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday morning.

Robert Morris founded a megachurch in Southlake, Texas and an affidavit accuses Morris of touching a minor victim's private parts in a lewd or lascivious manner on five different occasions from December 1982 to January 1985.

In December 2024, a multi-county grand jury met and indicted Morris on those charges. The statute of limitations is generally seven years, but State Attorney General Gentner Drummond contests this statute doesn't apply to non-residents of Oklahoma who commit a crime in the state.