Posted: Sep 04, 2025 10:06 AMUpdated: Sep 04, 2025 10:07 AM

Ty Loftis

A Texas pastor who is facing five felony charges of lewd or indecent acts to a child waived is right to a preliminary hearing in Osage County Court on Thursday morning. Robert Morris, who founded a megachurch in Southlake, Texas, will be seen for formal arraignment at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 2.

An affidavit accuses Morris of touching a minor victim's private parts in a lewd or lascivious manner on five different occasions from December 1982 to January 1985.

In December 2024, a multi-county grand jury met and indicted Morris on those charges. The statute of limitations is generally seven years, but State Attorney General Gentner Drummond contests this statute doesn't apply to non-residents of Oklahoma who commit a crime in the state.

Morris declined to comment on the ongoing case.