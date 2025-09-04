Posted: Sep 04, 2025 2:13 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2025 2:13 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly destroying multiple items.

33-year-old Mollie Carpenter was charged on Tuesday with malicious injury to property.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Carpenter allegedly got into an argument with the victim, after bringing items to Carpenter’s residence. When the victim attempted to get the items back from Carpenter, she allegedly told the victim that she destroyed all of the items.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the items included an IPhone 12, a gaming console and clothes.

Carpenter will appear in court again on Oct. 29 at 1:30 p.m. Carpenter’s bond is set at $2,500.