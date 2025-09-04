Posted: Sep 04, 2025 2:55 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2025 2:56 PM

Ty Loftis

Voters living within the Pawhuska School District will have the opportunity to vote on two bond proposals for improvements to the school. This will be a five year bond totaling 3.73 million dollars and there will be no tax increase. The first proposal will be for 3.43 million dollars and includes upgrades to curriculum, the old basketball gym, a video board for the football field, turf for the softball field, infield turf on the baseball field and re-surfacing the tennis courts. The second proposal is for $300,000 and will go toward acquiring two new busses.

Superintendent Chris Tanner says being able to renovate the old gymnasium, which was built in the 1930s, would do a lot for the school and bring back many good memories for the public.

Also among the proposed improvements is a video board for the football field. As Tanner says, that will be used for much more than just football games, though.

Tanner added it is important to purchase busses at a staggered stage so that the district doesn't have to purchase an entire fleet all at once. Tanner went on to give one final message on why it is important this bond get passed.

Anybody living within the Pawhuska school district is eligible to vote in the upcoming bond issue. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. In order for each bond to pass, 60 percent of the vote must be in favor of the proposal.