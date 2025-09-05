Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Sep 05, 2025

Lincoln Electric Products Hosts Walk-In Hiring Event in Bartlesville

Tom Davis

Lincoln Electric Products is expanding its operations and inviting local talent to join its growing team.

According to their Facebook post, the company will host walk-in interviews on Monday, September 8 and Tuesday, September 9, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at its facility located at 406 W US 60 Highway. Applicants should enter through Door 7.

The hiring event will focus on filling a wide range of hands-on and technical roles, including:

Mechanical & Electrical Engineers

Building Maintenance

Assembly & Fabrication

Warehouse & Electrical Wiring

General Shop Workers

Candidates are encouraged to arrive in business casual attire and bring a copy of their resume, or be prepared to email it for on-site printing. Please note that office positions are not currently available.

For those unable to attend during scheduled hours, interviews may be arranged by calling 918-990-9416.


