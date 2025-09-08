News
Bartlesville
Posted: Sep 08, 2025 10:50 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2025 11:12 AM
Taylor Swift Tribute Show Sept. 30th at The Bartlesville Center
Tom Davis
Blank Space – Los Angeles’ very own Taylor Swift tribute band,featuring Olivia Mojica as Taylor Swift, hits the stage of The Center in Bartlesville on Tuesday, September 30, at 7pm.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Valerie Hulse with The Center said, This show is where the magic of Taylor comes to life in music and energy." She added, "Blank Space is more than just a tribute – it’s a journey into the incredible world of Taylor Swift’s chart-topping hits and unforgettable melodies."
Valerie invited all "Swifties--old and young" - to the pre-festivities the night of the with refreshments, friends bracelet making, face painting and more with your show ticket.
Tickets prices range from $20.00 - $30.00. More ticket information can be found at https://secure.ticketsage.net/websales.aspx?u=bartlesville&evtid=20587
Blank Space Tribute is not endorsed by or in any way affiliated with TAS Rights Management, Taylor Swift, or their affiliated entities.
