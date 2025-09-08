Posted: Sep 08, 2025 12:29 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2025 12:29 PM

Nathan Thompson

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for the Special City of Dewey Election. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House recommends voters with questions about their eligibility or polling place call before Election Day.

“We provide a number of additional services to voters on Election Day, so it can get very busy. If you have any questions, we strongly suggest you call or come by the week before Election Day if possible," House said. "If you find that you do have a question on Election Day, however, don’t hesitate to call.”

House says the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal is the easiest way for voters to verify their registration or locate their polling place. The OK Voter Portal can be found at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp

The Washington County Election Board reminds voters to bring a current federal or Oklahoma state-issued photo ID, or federally-recognized tribal ID to their polling place. An official Voter Identification Card can also be used as proof of identity.

The following is a list of the precinct polling places:

Precinct Place Location 72 North Point Assembly of God 1515 N. Osage Ave., Dewey 73 First Church of God 222 S. Osage Ave., Dewey 74 Word of Truth Fellowship 16097 Bison Rd.