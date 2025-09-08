Posted: Sep 08, 2025 2:07 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2025 2:07 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners also continued their discussion on maintenance to radio towers for first responders. On Aug. 25, Commissioner Brandon Wesson announced a leak at a radio tower in Wann. Wesson talked about the risk of another leak if the decision is made to store equipment inside the tower.

The commissioners also talked about the Preserving and Advancing County Transportation (PACT) fund, that has been split equally between each district of the county. The board made the decision to allocate the funding solely based on the amount of miles of road in each county, instead of incorporating population of each county. Friddle talked about how redistricting plays a factor.