Posted: Sep 08, 2025 4:01 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2025 4:01 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, there continued to be reviewing and possible approval of budgets from departments within the county.

One of those departments included the Osage County Free Fair Board. District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright questioned what Dee Chambers with the Fair Board was planning to do with the $11,000 that has been sitting in a fund accumulating money over time.

Chambers said to her knowledge, the money in that account had to be used for a purpose such as putting up a sign attracting people to the fair.

Sheila Tolson, Finance Coordinator with the District Attorney's Office, reviews their budget with the Board.

The commissioners went on to approve that budget.

Last week, the Board asked Osage County Emergency Manager to re-evaluate and see what cuts could be made to his department's budget. Roberts said he could cut $15,000 in capital outlay from the budget that the commissioners were looking at last week. The Board went on to approve his budget with the amendment.

The budget for the OSU Extension Office was approved as well. Agricultural Educator Rick Clovis must keep the Board informed as to how their department is doing financially so that they could possibly hire an additional person to teach family and consumer science within the next year.

Scheduling conflicts prevented Court Clerk Lavendar Carroll from attending Monday's meeting, therefore talks of that budget were tabled for a week.