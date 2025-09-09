Posted: Sep 09, 2025 10:41 AMUpdated: Sep 09, 2025 10:45 AM

Ty Loftis

Truity Credit Union is expanding its services to Pawhuska in the summer of 2026. A press release states this is the first location in Pawhuska and it is being done in an effort to expand financial services across Oklahoma and Kansas.

The new Pawhuska branch will be designed with a modern, welcoming atmosphere and will offer a wide array of financial services. The branch will be staffed by professionals in the community who are committed to helping the public reach their financial goals.

Truity Credit Union has more than 75,000 members and is consistently recognized as the best credit union in Bartlesville and Lawrence, Ks. For more information, visit truitycu.org.