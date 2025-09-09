Posted: Sep 09, 2025 1:21 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2025 1:21 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office recently released the crime stats for the month of August. In total, there were 7,342 calls made for service. Of that, 1,080 were made to 911.

In August, 68 arrests were made and 285 inmates were housed at the Osage County Jail. There were 25 property crimes reported, 14 domestic disturbances, 16 violent crimes and five assault cases. The Osage County Sheriff's Office reminds the public if you see something suspicious, don't hesitate to report it by calling the department at 918-287-3131.