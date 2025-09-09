Posted: Sep 09, 2025 2:01 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2025 2:01 PM

Brian McSweeney

An Oklahoma City man is facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly possessing methamphetamine in Bartlesville.

33-year-old Robert Black was charged on Tuesday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Sept. 8, authorities approached a vehicle with Black and another person inside. During the interaction with the people inside the vehicle, authorities allegedly observed drug paraphernalia in the center console.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, during a search of the vehicle, authorities allegedly found additional drug paraphernalia and one gram of methamphetamine inside a jewelry box.

Black will appear in court again on Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m. He posted a $1,000 bond.