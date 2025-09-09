Posted: Sep 09, 2025 7:28 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2025 7:29 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dewey voters overwhelmingly approved four ballot propositions Tuesday.

According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, Proposition 1, which will replace some fire hydrants in Dewey, received 83.5% of the vote. Proposition 2 will purchase five new patrol vehicles for the police department. It passed with 72% of the vote.

Proposition 3 is for the overlay of several city streets in Dewey. It passed with 87% of the vote. Proposition 4 is the continuation of the capital improvement sales tax, which received 74% of the vote.

The four propositions will not increase taxes in Dewey, the tax rates will remain the same.

Phone calls made to Dewey Mayor Tom Hays and City Manager Kevin Trease were not returned Tuesday night.