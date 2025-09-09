Posted: Sep 09, 2025 7:45 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2025 7:45 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska's contract with Waste Connections, the company who provides trash services to the town, ends at the end of the year. At Tuesday evening's city council meeting, City Manager Carol Jones said if they wished to change providers they needed to give the company a 60 day notice.

At the meeting, Jones wasn't as much giving a recommendation to change companies as to get a second quote from another company.

The council did vote to move forward with getting other quotes from different trash services in the area.