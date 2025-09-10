News
Posted: Sep 10, 2025 2:12 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2025 2:13 AM
Pawhuska Public Schools Bond Proposals Pass
Tom Davis
The Pawhuska Public Schools bond proposals have reportedly passed.
According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, Proposition 1, for 3.43 million dollars over 5 years that includes upgrades to curriculum, the old basketball gym, a video board for the football field, turf for the softball field, infield turf on the baseball field and re-surfacing the tennis courts, passed with 83% of the vote in favor
Proposal 2, for $300,000 over 5 years for the purchase of two new buses, passed with 87% approval.
