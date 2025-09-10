Posted: Sep 10, 2025 2:12 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2025 2:13 AM

Tom Davis

The Pawhuska Public Schools bond proposals have reportedly passed.

According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, Proposition 1, for 3.43 million dollars over 5 years that includes upgrades to curriculum, the old basketball gym, a video board for the football field, turf for the softball field, infield turf on the baseball field and re-surfacing the tennis courts, passed with 83% of the vote in favor

Proposal 2, for $300,000 over 5 years for the purchase of two new buses, passed with 87% approval.