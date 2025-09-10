Posted: Sep 10, 2025 6:22 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2025 6:22 AM

James Copeland / Tom Davis

The South Coffeyville School Board approves another bond issue to go before voters this fall.

After the last bond failed by one vote, the board approved a modified bond issue that will cover improvements district-wide, including roof and window repairs and HVAC, with the addition of some safety upgrades. Superintendent Daryl Pruter says the safety upgrades are a needed addition.

Pruter says they also plan to set aside some money for a possible collaboration with the Cherokee Nation on future storm shelters.

If the bond passes, the average homeowner with a market-value property worth $68,000 would see a projected monthly increase of $6.29 over the 10-year bond.

South Coffeyville's Mill Levy last year was well below area districts at 2.2 mills, compared with Oklahoma Union at 18.61 and Nowata at 26.44, meaning its taxing ability is greatly reduced.

The bond issue will be decided on November 18th, with October 9th the deadline to register to vote.