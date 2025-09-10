Posted: Sep 10, 2025 8:08 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2025 9:28 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Wesleyan University his hosting as special FAFSA Q&A Community Event in September 18, 6:30 pm, in Keating 105 on the OKWU Campus.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION,Shala LaTorraca and Amber Truitt said all are welcome to come and learn about the new FAFSA at this special event. Shala LaTorraca, Director of Financial, will share all the new FAFSA information.

Here’s what you can expect from this event:

Expert insights on the new FAFSA guidelines

Answers to your FAFSA-related questions

Valuable tips for effective financial planning

Talk to an admissions counselor

Get your questions answered before 26-27 FAFSA Application Opens

Click to Pre-register