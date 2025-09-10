Posted: Sep 10, 2025 10:08 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2025 11:20 AM

Tom Davis

Singer, songwriter, and actor, Drake Milligan has been hailed as a Country traditionalist redefining the current landscape of the music industry. Drake Milligan is best known for portraying Elvis Presley on the CMT series Sun Records and starring in the film Nobody where he portrayed a young teen Elvis. He has also appeared on American Idol and America's Got Talent.

Drake Milligan is now the taking the stage at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa on October 9, at 8pm for a concert to raise funds for the Jimmie L. Dean Scholarship Foundation.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Robert and Annette Boyd, the chairman and executive direcor of Jimmie L. Dean Scholarship Foundation, said the the show will be amazing. They are urgint you to get your $30-tickets from https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/75526750/ which is linked to thier website so that you will not get overcharged.

Robert explained that purpose of the scholorship is to provide lifelong support to Oklahoma’s next generation of citizens including financial aid awards for higher education costs. He said, "The Jimmie L. Dean Scholarship Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charitable Foundation established in 2008 from the generous gift of Jimmie L. Dean for one simple reason, to help keep Oklahoma’s young adults in Oklahoma after graduation." He added, "Our purpose is to contribute to this by providing educational support for the next generation of Oklahomans in moving the state forward. This critical investment in these young citizens is to help them in completing their post high school education and help expedite them to becoming an asset in the Sooner state where they can remain living while working and raising their families as they contribute to their communities without being burdened by an anchor of debt hindering their ability to fully contribute to this state’s economy."

Robert is the nephew of the late Jimmie L. Dean. He said, "Jimmie was a lifelong resident of Washington County, Oklahoma who believed that through hard work, individual responsibility and education, a person can achieve their highest goals and dreams. Jimmie’s life was an example of following those beliefs as he came from a working class family in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Jimmie attended and graduated from Bartlesville High School in 1960 and then went on to serve in the United States Navy as an aircraft mechanic from 1961-1966. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he began a 33 year career with Phillips Petroleum Company, retiring in 1999. While working at Phillips Jimmie’s work received recognition from his peers and he innovated and developed solutions, even receiving a patent in 1992."

Robert went on to say that despite never making a large amount of wages during his lifetime, Jimmie prudently managed his financial affairs and upon his death in 2008, directed his estate to organize a charitable not-for-profit corporation to assist young Oklahoma adults who would “pay their own way”. Through a testamentary gift, his estate is the original contributor to the Jimmie L. Dean Scholarship Foundation, Inc. that is the endowment from which the financial awards are provided.