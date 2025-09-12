Posted: Sep 12, 2025 8:54 AMUpdated: Sep 12, 2025 8:54 AM

Tom Davis

The Cottage in Bartlesville, which offers free and confidential pregnancy services, announces that their annual fundraiser has a brand-new name and look!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, The Cottage Executive Director Lana Smith and Board Member Sarah Glenn introduced the new name for the event as A Night of Light Gala.

A Night of Light Gala is a formal event to be held October 24, 6pm, at the The Center in Bartlesville. Sarah invited everyone to this unforgettable evening celebrating hope, love, and life, all in support of The Cottage.

Lana said, "A Night of Light is The Cottage’s signature annual fundraiser—an evening dedicated to illuminating stories of hope, healing, and life. This newly rebranded event brings together community members, supporters, and advocates for a powerful night of inspiration, impact, and generosity aswe shine a light in the darkness."

The Cottage is at 307 S Seneca Ave, in Bartlesville. Their services include: