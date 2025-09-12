Posted: Sep 12, 2025 12:54 PMUpdated: Sep 12, 2025 12:54 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma's senior senator, James Lankford, appeared on CNN's "The Arena" Thursday night, with thoughts about the nation after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Lankford says as a pastor, he has guided people through grief, and as a U.S. Senator he understands some leaders are extremely emotional right now.

Sen. Lankford urged people of opposing ideas to continue discussion and engagement on political issues, but violence and rhetoric are not the answer