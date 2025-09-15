Posted: Sep 15, 2025 1:19 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2025 1:19 PM

Brian McSweeney

An Independence, Kan. man is facing a felony charge after allegedly injuring a passenger in an attempt to elude police.

22-year-old Trevion Pouncil was charged on Friday with causing great bodily injury while eluding police, and driving with a suspended license.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Pouncil was pulled over by authorities for driving 81 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. When the officer returned to his patrol vehicle, Pouncil allegedly sped away. During a brief pursuit, Pouncil allegedly drove his vehicle off the road and crashed into an embankment, ejecting one passenger. The passenger was sent to a hospital in Tulsa to be treated for their injuries.

Pouncil will appear in court again on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $100,000.