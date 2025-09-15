Posted: Sep 15, 2025 1:22 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2025 1:22 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly committing lewd acts and proposing lewd acts to children.

35-year-old Corey Cell was charged on Friday with lewd or indecent acts to a child and lewd or indecent proposals to a child.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, from March to August, Cell allegedly exposed himself to multiple minor victims. A forensic interview with one minor child states that Cell would allegedly sit next to the victim without clothes on and allegedly asked the victim to perform lewd acts on him. An affidavit states that the victim is eight years old.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, one victim allegedly disclosed the acts that Cell was allegedly committing to a family member. The disclosures allegedly escalated into a domestic incident between Cell and the family member with the children present.

Cell will appear in court again on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $100,000.