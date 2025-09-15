Posted: Sep 15, 2025 1:52 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2025 1:52 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly abusing someone.

45-year-old Michael Gillispie was charged on Monday with domestic abuse by assault and battery.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 2, authorities responded to a disturbance at a Bartlesville residence. During a brief interview with the alleged victim, the victim allegedly stated that Gillispie choked the victim and stole their bicycle. Authorities allegedly spotted red marks around the victim’s neck.

Gillispie will appear in court again on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. He posted a $5,000 bond.