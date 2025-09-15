Posted: Sep 15, 2025 2:31 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2025 2:32 PM

Nathan Thompson

Two Oklahoma college groups of opposing political beliefs have come together to decry political violence in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination.

The College Democrats of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Federation of College Republicans issued a joint statement Saturday stating it is their duty to make it clear that acts of violence will not be tolerated, regardless of political affliation.

The two college groups say they have a shared commitment to open dialogue, mutual respect and nonviolence.