Posted: Sep 15, 2025 3:22 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2025 3:22 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, the board reviewed budgets from the court clerk's office and free fair board.

Court Clerk Lavendar Carroll said her budget is easier than most because it deals only with salaries and travel stipends. Carroll did ask that her employees get a pay increase, but also understands the financial hardship the county is going through.

The commissioners tabled discussion on the free fair budget last week, as the board wanted to get more information about what could be done with an account that has $11,000 in it. Dee Chambers, a volunteer for the free fair, said it is her desire to use that money for a sign that could be put up year round. District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright contends the county is facing financial hardships and needs to save money at every place possible.

Eventually, a motion was made to allow the fair board to keep the $11,000 and take $15,000 in the capital outlay account and apply that toward the deficit.