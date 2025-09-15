Posted: Sep 15, 2025 5:38 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2025 5:38 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville High School has their highest number of National Merit Semifinalists in 12 years.

Five BHS seniors — Jackson Boudreaux, Jackson Miller, Adit Paul, Griffin Salerno and Adrianna Van Eman — were named semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. The students were recognized Monday evening by the Bartlesville Board of Education.

BHS Principal Michael Harp introduced the semifinalists and says this is a big achievement for the students and a great accomplishment for Bartlesville Public Schools

These academically talented seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 6,930 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $26 million that will be offered next spring.