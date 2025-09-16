Posted: Sep 16, 2025 6:01 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2025 6:10 AM

Tom Davis

Local Pastor Caleb Gordon announced on Facebook a vigil to be held tonight in Bartlesville for assassinated political activist Charlie Kirk.

In a Facebook video, Gordon said:

"I just wanted to come to you all this evening and just share about an event we're putting together.

It's going to be Tuesday night, September 16th, and we're going to have it outside of city hall. We're just going to gather together as believers and we're going to have a hymn sing and a prayer vigil, and we're going to remember the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk. And, and we're just going to, um, just dial into the person, work of a person and work of the Lord, Jesus Christ.

Um, one of the things that I'm reminded of is I preached at a Psalm 33 this morning and verse 12 says this blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people whom he has chosen as his heritage and the Lord has given a prescription for how this is supposed to look. And it, it falls under second Chronicle seven 14. And I know a lot of you know that, but I just want us to re think about this particular passage of scripture.

If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and I will forgive their sin and I will heal their land. Listen, our land is in desperate need of healing and the answer is Christ. And that was something that Charlie Kirk constantly pointed people towards was that you need to trust Christ.

You need to follow the gospel. You need to look to Jesus as the author and the perfecter of your faith. These are direct quotes that I'm using from Charlie Kirk.