Posted: Sep 16, 2025 10:54 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2025 11:09 AM

Tom Davis

Each new presidential administration takes office and during their term, they invite leaders from each state to visit the White House and State Representative John B. Kane will be with that delegation next week in the nation's capitol.

Speaking with Representative Kane by phone, he said, "The Speaker of the House decides who he's going to include in that delegation to go and visit the White House and talk about how their policies, what their initiatives are, and how they may affect our states.This time, he offered this pretty much to the entire House, and it was a first-come, first-served."