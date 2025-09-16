News
Oklahoma
Posted: Sep 16, 2025 10:54 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2025 11:09 AM
State Rep. John B. Kane Goes to Washington, DC with a Special Delegation
Tom Davis
Each new presidential administration takes office and during their term, they invite leaders from each state to visit the White House and State Representative John B. Kane will be with that delegation next week in the nation's capitol.
Speaking with Representative Kane by phone, he said, "The Speaker of the House decides who he's going to include in that delegation to go and visit the White House and talk about how their policies, what their initiatives are, and how they may affect our states.This time, he offered this pretty much to the entire House, and it was a first-come, first-served."
Kane told Bartlesville Radio that it looked like something he really wanted to take part in because he's concerned with what's going on at the federal level and how that's going to affect our state budget going forward.
Kane said he hopes to get some clear answers on Medicaid. He said, "Right now there's a 90 percent federal money, 10 percent state money to support that. Well, there's been talk that they may want to change that, change that percentage. If it goes 80 and we're 20, or even a 70-30, that's a significant number, you know, to our budget. But just going from 80 to 20, as I recall, the estimates were that could be a $350 million to half a billion hit to our budget, which is very, very large in the state of Oklahoma."
