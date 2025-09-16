Posted: Sep 16, 2025 1:13 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2025 1:19 PM

Nathan Thompson

Cindy and Michael Wray and the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation were honored Tuesday afternoon during the Bartlesville Community Foundation's "Celebrate Together" luncheon at The Center in downtown Bartlesville.

Michael and Cindy received the "Community Catalyst Award" for their service to community. The Wrays have called Bartlesville home for the past 18 years. In that time, they have volunteered with several organizations, but Cindy says their involvement at Jane Phillips Elementary School is the most special

The Community Foundation provided a $500 gift in honor of the Wrays to the Jane Phillips PTO.

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation received the "Tell Your Story" grant in the amount of $20,000. The grant provides $10,000 to the endowment, $5,000 in operations funding and $5,000 for video and social media marketing.

Blair Ellis, the executive director of the BPS Foundation, says she is grateful for the Community Foundation's support