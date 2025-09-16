Posted: Sep 16, 2025 2:08 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2025 2:08 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly stealing a checkbook and depositing a check.

24-year-old Kayla McDow was charged on Tuesday with third-degree forgery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on July 22, McDow allegedly deposited and withdrew $200 from an account that wasn’t hers. The victim allegedly reported that their checkbook was stolen several months prior to the incident.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on July 23, McDow allegedly returned to the same establishment and deposited and withdrew another $200 from a separate account. The account holder allegedly passed away in 2021.

McDow allegedly fraudulently passed $400.

McDow will appear in court again on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $5,000.