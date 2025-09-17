Posted: Sep 17, 2025 9:55 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2025 9:59 AM

Tom Davis

Chuck McCauley,Superintendnent of Bartlesville Public Schools, and Blair Ellis, Executive Director of the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation had plenty of good news to share on KWON Radio's Community Connection on Wendensday.

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation recent received "Tell your Story" Award the day before at the Celebrate Together luncheon put on by the Bartlesville Community Foundation. Blair Ellis said that several months before, she had applied for a grant from them. She said,"I was surprised and grateful that we got to receive a $20,000 grant. It's earmarked for $10,000 for our endowment, $5,000 for a marketing budget and $5,000 for our operating expenses.

Chuck McCauley beamed with pride as he shared that at the school board meeting on Monday they spotlighted five National Merit semifinalists: Jackson Miller, Jackson Boudreaux, Adit Paul, Griffin Salerno, and Adriana Van Heemen. McCauley said, "Those five seniors performed very well in their PSAT as juniors."

McCauley demonstrated how significant this is. He said, "If you were to look at our half of the state, Tulsa area, I think Broken Arrow and Jenks were the only high schools that had more than we do. And their enrollment is considerably larger than ours." He then compare BHS to the college prep type private schools, such as Holland Hall and Cassia Hall. They both had five which is the same as BHS. McCauley continued saying, "We actually had more than Bishop Kelly, Metro Christian, or any of the other private schools. They also listed the home schools from the Tulsa area and we had more than all of them combined as well. So just wanted to share that."

"I think that's a successful thing for us, for parents, families to know if, you know, we got kids that, cause these kids are very dedicated, obviously very smart, but they put some additional time and effort in to receive that and they'll go on the competition and hopefully become National Merit finalists and eventually become National Merit winters,' said Mccauley assing, "But those five, that's a, it's very, something for our whole community to celebrate cause it's a big deal. I mean, it really is."

McCauley also talked about the AP program and that BHS and Edmond Memorial had the, have the highest percentage of kids taking advanced placement classes in the state of Oklahoma. McCauley said, "We have one of the premier programs and really not just the state, but the region. It's exciting and I want to make sure that we celebrate that success."

The Bruin 5k is coming up October the 11th. Blair Ellis said "This Friday is a big deadline for us, because if you want to sponsor the race and be on the back of the t-shirt, and if you want to register and guarantee getting a race t-shirt, you need to register by this Friday. We will still have stragglers that come in at the last minute, but we're anticipating most of our runners being registered by this Friday."

Blair told us that Chuck McCauley challenges all of his staff to participate in every year. BPS already has about 130 staff members that are going to be registered for the race by Friday.

It's a mile around the track, but many of them are doing the 5k. So we're excited to see that. And then in terms of our total registration, including our Bruins on the Run kids, which we have about 135 kids in the program right now, we're going to have 340 runners, at least at this point.

The Bruin Run is filled with Bruin pride, but everybody's welcome to come and run or walk this Bruin 5K. The path begins and ends at the high school over on the freshman Academy. It will run through the path and through downtown. Ellis saud that 30% of our fifth graders are going to run a 5k.