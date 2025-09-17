Posted: Sep 17, 2025 2:11 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2025 2:11 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly attempting to set fire to a church.

27-year-old Cecil Oakley was charged on Wednesday with second-degree attempted arson.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Sept. 15, Oakley allegedly poured gasoline on the front doors of a Bartlesville church. Once Oakley was detained, officers allegedly located a plastic water bottle that was used to pour the gasoline and a lighter in Oakley’s possession.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, one witness allegedly observed Oakley check the doors of the church before returning and allegedly pouring gasoline on the doors.

Oakley will appear in court again on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $150,000.