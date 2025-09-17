Posted: Sep 17, 2025 2:28 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2025 2:28 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly leaving a child unattended in the backseat of his vehicle.

33-year-old Cody Burkhart was charged on Wednesday with child neglect.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities allegedly spotted Burkhart outside of his vehicle and walking along a fence line. Burkhart allegedly told authorities that there was a five-year-old child in the backseat. The child was allegedly lying down in the backseat and was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Burkhart allegedly parked the vehicle in the yard of a residence that he did not know, and allegedly in an area with a documented history of crime.

Burkhart is also facing a felony charge of first-degree burglary in a separate matter.

Burkhart will appear in court again on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $50,000.