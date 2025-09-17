Posted: Sep 17, 2025 2:35 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2025 2:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Free Fair kicks off on Thursday and there will be plenty to do at the three-day event taking place at the fairgrounds. There will be free carnival rides all weekend long, a free petting zoo on Thursday and Friday and several vendors showing off their goods.

Free Fair Board Member Dee Chambers says the goal has always been to allow families to come and not worry about making the event a major impact on their wallet.

Chambers goes on to talk about some of the exhibits that will be set up in both the Women's building and Agriculture building.