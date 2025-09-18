Posted: Sep 18, 2025 1:45 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2025 1:45 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly breaking into a residence.

64-year-old Kenneth Stotts was charged on Thursday with second-degree burglary and bringing contraband into a jail or penal institution.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. officers responded to a burglary in progress at a Bartlesville residence. Authorities allegedly spotted Stotts in front of the garage door at the residence.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities allegedly contacted the homeowner and another individual. Both people allegedly stated to authorities that no one was supposed to be in the house due to someone stealing from the residence. Stotts allegedly told authorities that neither the homeowner nor the other individual that the police contacted knew who he was.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, prior to being searched at the Washington County Jail, Stotts allegedly told authorities that he did not have any contraband on himself. Police allegedly found a guitar pick case with 1.8 grams of methamphetamine inside.

Stotts will appear in court again on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $10,000.