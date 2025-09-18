Posted: Sep 18, 2025 3:34 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2025 3:34 PM

Ty Loftis

Skiatook's Pioneer Days kicked off on Thursday and there will be plenty of events for everyone to enjoy throughout the weekend. The carnival will be open on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Skiatook's Central Park. A rodeo will be held at the rodeo grounds at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.