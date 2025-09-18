News
Skiatook
Posted: Sep 18, 2025 3:34 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2025 3:34 PM
Pioneer Days in Skiatook This Weekend
Ty Loftis
Skiatook's Pioneer Days kicked off on Thursday and there will be plenty of events for everyone to enjoy throughout the weekend. The carnival will be open on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Skiatook's Central Park. A rodeo will be held at the rodeo grounds at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
On Saturday, there will be a parade at 9 a.m. with the Ford truck show going on from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Skiatook Church of Christ. A kids fishing derby will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Central Park pond. Music will begin playing at Central Park at noon.
