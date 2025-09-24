Posted: Sep 24, 2025 1:42 AMUpdated: Sep 24, 2025 1:42 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville’s cultural calendar will be in full swing next month as OKM Music hosts its annual Oktoberfest celebration on Friday, Oct. 4, from 4 to 9 p.m. at 4th Street and Dewey Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.

The family-friendly festival combines the traditional spirit of a German Oktoberfest with local flavor, offering authentic cuisine, live entertainment, artisan vendors, and activities for all ages.

Visitors can enjoy schnitzel, spaetzle, bratwurst, knackwurst, sauerkraut, apple strudel, and more from vendors including Sugar Plum Shoppe, Price’s Meat Market, Palace Rooms, and Nothing Bundt Cakes. Local breweries Fat Toad Brewing Co. and Scissor Tail Brewing Co. will feature seasonal craft beers, with additional beverage and snack options available.

The event’s music and performances include the GAST Dancers, Blaskapelle, Grady Nichols & Friends, and Kings Cabbage. Competitions like the beer stein relay and beer stein holding contest add to the festive atmosphere.

Adults can take part in axe throwing, cornhole, glow-in-the-dark putt-putt, and the new dachshund costume contest. Families will also find “Das Glucks-Ente,” a lucky duck game paired with a fun, non-alcoholic Bavarian drink.

Kids’ activities at Ambler Hall, 415 S. Dewey, are free and include storytelling, puppet shows, pumpkin painting, cookie decorating, and receiving traditional Schultüte bags filled with toys and treats.

Admission is free for ages 18 and under, $10 for adults, with special Oktoberkit and VIP packages available. A raffle for a “Yeti for the German Foodie” prize package valued at over $900 will also be held. Tickets can be purchased online at okmmusic.org.