Pawhuska Schools
Posted: Sep 24, 2025 2:02 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2025 2:02 PM
Pawhuska Schools Looks to Encourage Students to Read
Ty Loftis
Students in Pawhuska's upper elementary will get to take part in a storytelling in the park event this Friday at Williams Park. Parents are welcome to attend the storytelling session, which runs from 10:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The hope is to engage students through storytelling and encourage them to read more. Lunch will be provided. For more information, you can call the school at 918-287-1265.
