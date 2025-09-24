Posted: Sep 24, 2025 2:42 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2025 2:42 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Arvest Foundation announced a $4,000 contribution to SAFE-NOW, who provides emotional, social and medical support to individuals affected by sexual assault, domestic abuse and child abuse.

Funds from the donation will be used to support SAFE-NOW’s fourth annual Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Conference for Law Enforcement, First Responders and other professionals in Bartlesville on Oct. 10. Dr. Mary Ellen Stockett, a child abuse pediatrician and Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Oklahoma, is the guest speaker.

President of Arvest Bank – Bartlesville Region David Nickel, and Arvest Wealth Management Trust Officer Jessica Rovenstine, presented the check to SAFE-NOW Board President Dr. Shelly Holdman, Treasurer Sheryl West, Vice President Peggy Shook, Executive Director Teresa Watson, and Medical Director Dr. Danny Holdman.

“SAFE-NOW does such good work in our community to support victims of violence and advocate for those who need it most,” said Nickel. “It is an honor for us to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation.”

Dr. Shelly Holdman stated, "We are profoundly honored to receive this generous donation. We are grateful for the Arvest Foundation's continued partnership, support and tireless commitment to our vibrant community."