Posted: Sep 26, 2025 10:08 AMUpdated: Sep 26, 2025 10:19 AM

Ty Loftis

An Oklahoma Department of Corrections Officer is being recognized for his heroic actions after defusing a tense situation in Hominy.

Sergeant Tyler Gaines, who works at the Dick Conner Correctional Facility, witnessed a Hominy Police Officer having difficulty in subduing a suspect when he flung into action.

The suspect, later identified as Benjamin Walton, was taken into the Osage County Jail. Before Walton was taken into custody, it is alleged he was stealing pets, stealing beer from a gas station and forcibly enter a gas station.